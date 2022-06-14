SBS News - Google - Shorts

U-K proceeds with flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2022 at 7:06am
Source: SBS News
Tags

.

Published 15 June 2022 at 7:06am
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Prime Minister responds to congratulations from Chinese Premier

Former A-C-T liberal senator steps away from politics

Socceroos to face challenging rivals in World Cup

Donald Trump dismisses congressional hearing into post election unrest