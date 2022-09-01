U-N nuclear team to establish permanent base at Ukrainian power plant

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen U-N nuclear team to establish permanent base at Ukrainian power plantPlay01:08SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.04MB)Published 2 September 2022 at 7:46amSource: SBS News .Published 2 September 2022 at 7:46amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUkraine's ambassador to Australia addresses Western Sydney UniversityState memorial service to be held for Victorian Labor M-PRail unions given strict deadline to cancel industrial actionHuman Rights Watch calls for action over UN China report