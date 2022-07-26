UK PM debate abandoned after presenter faints

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen UK PM debate abandoned after presenter faintsPlay01:02SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (964.88KB)Published 27 July 2022 at 7:52amSource: SBS News .Published 27 July 2022 at 7:52amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesIMF lowers global growth forecast EU agrees to ration natural gas amid Russian cut-off fearsAt least 15 dead in anti-UN protests in DR CongoNew MP commends diverse Australian Parliament