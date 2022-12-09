UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not give in to striking workers' demands

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not give in to striking workers' demandsPlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (982.13KB)Published 10 December 2022 at 7:45amSource: SBS News .Published 10 December 2022 at 7:45amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia's defence and foreign affairs ministers in talks with Japan's prime ministerSouth Australia firies on high bushfire alertOpposition condemns Labor government's energy prices decisionUS basketball star Britney Griner released from prison, arrives in US