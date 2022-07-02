Ukraine accuses Russia of targetting civilians in deadly missile attack

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine accuses Russia of targetting civilians in deadly missile attackPlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (898.5 KB)Published 2 July 2022 at 4:18pmSource: SBS News .Published 2 July 2022 at 4:18pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesThousands protest across Australia in support of abortion rightsDefence force on standby for possible flooding in NSWFirst same-sex weddings held in SwitzerlandUnited Nations conference reaches consensus on ocean protection