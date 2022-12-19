SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine brings back power to its capital city but still faces airstrikes.Play00:50SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (782.63KB)Published 19 December 2022 at 11:54amSource: SBS News .Published 19 December 2022 at 11:54amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia needs to spend more on defence.Couple missing in the Grampians in Victoria's southwest.Fiji expects a hung Parliament after elections.An explosion in a tunnel north of Kabul in Afghanistan.