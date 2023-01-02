SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine claims it shot down 45 Russian drones.Play00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (887.63KB)Published 3 January 2023 at 7:53amSource: SBS News .Published 3 January 2023 at 7:53amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUkraine claims it shot down 45 Russian drones.Thousands of visitors pay tribute to Benedict XVI.Reactions to compulsory testing for visitors coming from China.Alex de Minaur wins againt Rafael Nadal.