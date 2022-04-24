Ukraine claims Russian troops tried covering up Mariupol killings

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine claims Russian troops tried covering up Mariupol killingsPlay01:01EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (951.38 KB)Published 24 April 2022 at 6:14pmTags .Published 24 April 2022 at 6:14pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesFrance heads to the polls to decide next presidentLabor commits to closing Indigenous health gapCoalition commits $14 million to tackle Alice Springs crime ratesDaniel Andrews criticises 'cruel' politicians fuelling trans debate