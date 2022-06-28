SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine condemns air strike on shopping mall Play01:12SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.1 MB)Published 28 June 2022 at 1:20pmSource: SBS News .Published 28 June 2022 at 1:20pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesNovak Djokovic has made a winning return to WimbledonUS states take over regulation of abortion after Supreme Court decisionAustralia's environment minister addresses UN summitPrime Minister Anthony Albanese in Madrid for NATO summit