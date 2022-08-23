Ukraine marks six months since the Russian invasion

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine marks six months since the Russian invasionPlay01:30SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.38MB)Published 24 August 2022 at 7:21amSource: SBS News .Published 24 August 2022 at 7:21amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFormer Malaysian prime minister jailed for corruptionPowerful earthquake causes panic on Indonesia's Sumatra islandUnited Nations calls for more assistance for AfghanistanTennis fan sues Nick Kyrgios for defamation