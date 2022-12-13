Ukraine President addresses New Zealand Parliament

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine President addresses New Zealand ParliamentPlay01:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.64MB)Published 14 December 2022 at 9:50amSource: SBS News .Published 14 December 2022 at 9:50amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesScientists make breakthrough in search for limitless clean energyBrittany Higgins lawyers confirm confidential settlement with federal government has been reachedAustralia signs security deal with VanuatuNew survey finds low confidence among Australian consumers despite strong economy