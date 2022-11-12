Ukraine president issues warning to Russian fighters

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukraine president issues warning to Russian fightersPlay00:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (736.88KB)Published 12 November 2022 at 4:34pmSource: SBS News .Published 12 November 2022 at 4:34pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNovak Djokovic says he's happy with his recent form heading into the ATP FinalsFurther flooding expected in NSWA new policing partnership to fight cyber crimeAnthony Albanese arrives in Cambodia for ASEAN summit