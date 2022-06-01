SBS News - Google - Shorts

Ukraine welcomes ban on Russian oil exports by EU

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2022 at 2:59pm
Source: SBS News
Tags

.

Published 1 June 2022 at 2:59pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

NSW introduces new sexual consent laws

Bahrain foreign minister calls for end to Ukraine war

Kharkiv authorities recovering bodies months after Russian attacks

Shanghai residents celebrate reopening after COVID lockdown