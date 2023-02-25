Ukrainian Council of NSW says there are benefits to reopening Australian Embassy in Kyiv

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Inflation and recession on the minds of finance ministers at the G20

Netanyahu wants dialogue over judiciary overhaul

Australia's Islamic community launches nationwide blood drive

Eight people still missing after New Zealand cyclone