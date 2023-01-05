Ukrainians reject Putin's ceasefire order

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ukrainians reject Putin's ceasefire orderPlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (908.63KB)Published 6 January 2023 at 8:40amSource: SBS News .Published 6 January 2023 at 8:40amSource: SBS NewsUkrainians reject Putin's ceasefire orderShareLatest podcast episodesRed alert for Hawaii's Kilauea volcanoFootball Australia issues more spectator bans over violent A-league pitch invasionEvacuations continue in Western Australia in the worst flooding on recordFrustration in the United States over the House Speaker deadlock