UK's Labour Party says confidence vote result not what public wanted

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen UK's Labour Party says confidence vote result not what public wantedPlay00:56EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.71 MB)Published 7 June 2022 at 4:25pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 7 June 2022 at 4:25pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesDemocrats pushing for gun control measures in US CongressBodies of Azovstal fighters in Mariupol to be DNA tested in KyivAFP to target Mafia activity in AustraliaMurugappan family heading home to Biloela