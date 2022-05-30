Uluru advocates welcome Dutton's change of heart on apology

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Uluru advocates welcome Dutton's change of heart on apologyPlay01:15EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.3 MB)Published 31 May 2022 at 6:51amTags .Published 31 May 2022 at 6:51amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesHeavy fighting continues in eastern UkraineMan arrested after throwing cake at Mona LisaAustralia wants to help build "strong" Pacific family: Penny WongLabor to form a majority government