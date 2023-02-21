UN officials are working to provide aid in Turkiye and Syria, after six people died in the latest earthquake

For the first time, Australia is sending a band to Eurovision to represent the nation on the world stage

Australian authorities say a significant number of foreign spies were “removed from the country”

Energy giant Santos has been given government approval to drill 116 new coal seam gas wells in Queensland

At least 44 people have died in Brazil following severe flooding in the southern state of Sao Paulo