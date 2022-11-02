SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres urged Arab nations to work together on the food crisis.Play01:17SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.18MB)Published 2 November 2022 at 2:05pmSource: SBS News .Published 2 November 2022 at 2:05pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTAFE teachers on strike across New South Wales.Russian forces have expanded the displacement of Ukrainian populations.Protesters claim they were arrested by Egyptian police.Israeli voters go to polls in fifth election in less than four years