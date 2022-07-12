SBS News - Google - Shorts

UN Security Council approves Syria humanitarian extension

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2022 at 6:48am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 13 July 2022 at 6:48am
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Health care professionals urge government to not extend free RAT tests to the vulnerable

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Fiji-bound for the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' meeting

Jacinda Ardern attends Pacific Island Forum

US probe finds Donald Trump' 'siren call' answered by extremists