Unemployment rate drops to 3.9 per cent

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Unemployment rate drops to 3.9 per centPlay00:50EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (789 KB)Published 16 June 2022 at 5:48pmSource: SBS News .Published 16 June 2022 at 5:48pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesImmigration minister welcomes more diversity across all sectors The Prime Minister officially signs off on more ambitious climate change goalsAn extra year of learning introduced for pre-schoolers in NSW and VictoriaThe federal Energy Minister confident Australia can continue to avoid blackouts