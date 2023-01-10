Unrest in Brazil continues

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Unrest in Brazil continuesPlay01:22SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.24MB)Published 10 January 2023 at 1:15pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 January 2023 at 1:15pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAftershocks expected in Northern Territory following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in IndonesiaNFL player Damar Hamlin out of hospital after going into cardiac arrestSecond straight loss for Sloane StephensGareth Bale retires from professional football