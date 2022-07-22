US President "feeling fine" despite having COVID-19

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen US President "feeling fine" despite having COVID-19Play01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (945.75KB)Published 22 July 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 22 July 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOpposition accused of "scaremongering" as foot and mouth disease fears growSix people hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning in New South WalesCaroline Kennedy begins new role as US Ambassador to AustraliaGovernment scraps changes to Australia's renewable energy agency