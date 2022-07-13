US President Joe Biden in Israel for talks

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen US President Joe Biden in Israel for talksPlay01:16SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.15 MB)Published 14 July 2022 at 6:57amSource: SBS News .Published 14 July 2022 at 6:57amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesSri Lanka has imposed a national curfew after further protestsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese holds several bilateral meetings at Pacific Islands ForumRishi Sunak tops first round of voting to lead UK Conservative PartyUkraine, Russia and Turkey meet to discuss grain exports