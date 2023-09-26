US Secretary of State participates in signing ceremony with Cook Islands Prime Minister

US Secretary of State participates in signing ceremony with Cook Islands Prime MinisterPlay01:03Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (986.63KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesDaniel Andrews says he will resign as premier of VictoriaHome Affairs Secretary to stand aside pending a public service commission reviewQantas pilots call for airline's chairman to resign after decisions impacting workplace and customer trustFive month work stoppage could end after Writers Guild of America reach deal with major studios