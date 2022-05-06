US whistleblowers allege Facebook deliberately blocked essential service sites in Australia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen US whistleblowers allege Facebook deliberately blocked essential service sites in AustraliaPlay01:14EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.13 MB)Published 7 May 2022 at 8:19amTags .Published 7 May 2022 at 8:19amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesThree Star Entertainment executives quit over casino inquiryAnthony Albanese vows to strengthen India ties British Opposition Labour party wins Westminster council Study finds migrant workers under-appreciated and under-paid