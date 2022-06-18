SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Victoria to further soften COVID restrictions Play01:06EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.01 MB)Published 18 June 2022 at 6:22pmSource: SBS News .Published 18 June 2022 at 6:22pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesNSW government announces more funding tor women's safetyCalls for the federal government to help stop the extradition of Assange to USEU gives blessing for Ukraine to apply for membershipThe Federal government says it may be forced to make harder budget cuts