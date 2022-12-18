Victorian Liberal opposition reveals frontbench

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Victorian Liberal opposition reveals frontbenchPlay00:38SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (593.63KB)Published 18 December 2022 at 5:35pmSource: SBS News .Published 18 December 2022 at 5:35pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralians encouraged to embrace eating greensChina grapples with another COVID-19 surgePolice in early phase of stabbing investigationCricket Australia to take time on trophy decision