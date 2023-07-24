Victorians in the dark over Commonwealth Games withdrawal costs

Victorians in the dark over Commonwealth Games withdrawal costsPlay00:49Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (766.88KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesSenior public servant Kathryn Campbell has resigned from the Department of Defence over RobodebtThe federal opposition slams planned changes to casual employment lawsNorthern Territory sets date for age of criminal responsibility changeChris Barrett appointed new chair of the Productivity Commission