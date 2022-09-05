Vine inching closer to King of Mountain status in cycling race

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Vine inching closer to King of Mountain status in cycling racePlay01:04SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1000.13KB)Published 5 September 2022 at 1:41pmSource: SBS News .Published 5 September 2022 at 1:41pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Easy English 5 September 2022Police searching for missing skier in Snowy MountainsTerritories debating vote on euthanasiaThe UK will today find out who will become the country's new Prime Minister