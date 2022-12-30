Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81Play00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (842.25KB)Published 30 December 2022 at 12:33pmSource: SBS News .Published 30 December 2022 at 12:33pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFans mourn soccer legend PeleBenjamin Netanyahu sworn in for his sixth termEpidemiologist says Australia must stay across China's COVID tollHarsher penalties for young offenders in Queensland