Vladimir Putin meets Xi Jinping for first time since beginning of Ukraine war

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Vladimir Putin meets Xi Jinping for first time since beginning of Ukraine warPlay00:42SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (660KB)Published 16 September 2022 at 12:16pmSource: SBS News .Published 16 September 2022 at 12:16pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesHIghest number of drowning deaths in 25 yearsRBA Governor promises wage rises will come - eventuallyTributes flow for Roger Federer as he announces tennis retirementSBS to host radio appeal for Pakistan flood relief