SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Workplace law now in the hands of crossbenchers.Play01:04SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1000.5KB)Published 22 November 2022 at 12:35pmSource: SBS News .Published 22 November 2022 at 12:35pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNational anti-corruption commission bill is expected to pass through parliament.Australian farmers to pay less taxes thanks to free trade agreements with India and the UK.Labor pledges to prevent privatization of electricity in Victoria if reelected.NSW and Federal government announce flood relief.