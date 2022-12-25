SBS News - Google - Shorts

World Vision says it is suspending its operations in Afghanistan

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 December 2022 at 6:13pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 25 December 2022 at 6:13pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

State of emergency in New York over winter storm

Heavy rainfall causes flooding in parts of the Northern Territory

Charities say they are struggling to keep up with soaring demand for their goods and services

Dozens of homes and two caravan parks have been evacuated in South Australia due to floods