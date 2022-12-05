World's largest radio astronomy observatory project begins in Western Australia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen World's largest radio astronomy observatory project begins in Western AustraliaPlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (982.13KB)Published 6 December 2022 at 8:44amSource: SBS News .Published 6 December 2022 at 8:44amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBrazil through to the World Cup quarter-finals, after demolishing South Korea four goals to oneAustralians anticipate another interest rate rise todayMigrant and refugee women are being prevented from achieving their economic potential in AustraliaEU plans to prevent Russia from profiting from higher oil prices.