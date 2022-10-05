Young activists pursue legal bid for urgent climate action

Campaigners join youth marching for climate action in New York on 23 Sept Source: Supplied / Supplied/Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change
Published 5 October 2022 at 7:02pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Young people from the Pacific Islands are leading a campaign to have legal advice issued on climate change by the world's highest court, the United Nations' International Court of Justice. What began three years as an idea in a university classroom has now won the support of 81 countries, including Australia. The students say the initiative aims to accelerate progress on nations delivering on their pledges under the Paris Agreement particularly ahead of the next UN climate summit in November.
