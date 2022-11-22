FIFA World Cup: A (controversial) podcast

It was always a controversial choice for critics who’ve spent years saying the World Cup should’ve never been awarded to a conservative country smaller than Sydney. On this podcast, we’ll tackle issues off-the-field that people can’t stop talking about, and others you may not be across.

Should gay fans feel safe going to Qatar for the World Cup?
23/11/202224:04
FIFA World Cup: A (controversial) Podcast
22/11/202227:27
