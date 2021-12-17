QLD introduces new COVID mask rules

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen QLD introduces new COVID mask rulesPlay01:15EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.31 MB)Published 17 December 2021 at 5:48pm .Published 17 December 2021 at 5:48pmSHARELatest podcast episodesWalkout at United Nations Human Rights Council over Russia Five people reported killed in TV tower blast in UkraineAnother 28 COVID deaths in Victoria and five in New South Wales German foreign minister says Ukraine invasion "based on lies"