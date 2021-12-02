Relief as NSW Omicron case number remains at six

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Relief as NSW Omicron case number remains at sixPlay01:01EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.87 MB)Published 2 December 2021 at 1:30pm XPublished 2 December 2021 at 1:30pmSHARELatest podcast episodesWalkout at United Nations Human Rights Council over Russia Five people reported killed in TV tower blast in UkraineAnother 28 COVID deaths in Victoria and five in New South Wales German foreign minister says Ukraine invasion "based on lies"