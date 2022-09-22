FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

A worker from Nepal looks out from the window of his room at a private camp housing foreign workers in Doha

Thousands of migrant workers evicted in Doha ahead of World Cup

Portuguese Soccer Federation President Fernando Gomes, President of the Spanish Royal Federation of Soccer (RFEF), Luis Rubiales and Ukrainian Football Federation President Andriy Pavelko shake hands during a press conference.

'Football is universal': Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

Members of the SBS commentary team for the FIFA World Cup 2022 assemble for a group photo.

All-star team announced for SBS broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022

People visit an exhibition booth of the FIFA World Cup 2022 of Qatar, in Al Farwaniyah Governorate, Kuwait, on 22 September 2022.

Qatar conscripts hundreds of civilians for World Cup security

01:02
Socceroos criticise Qatar's human rights record

Socceroos criticise Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

02:43
Journalist reports on Awer Mabil's journey from a refugee camp to representing Australia at the FIFA World Cup with the Socceroos.

Socceroos star Awer Mabil on his long journey to the FIFA World Cup

00:55
The Socceroos return to Australia after securing their spot in the FIFA World Cup.

The Socceroos return home to a warm welcome

03:57
socceroos still

Socceroos through to the FIFA World Cup

03:50
Australia WCup

Socceroos speak out against Qatar's human rights record

05:07
TeamUganda won silver at the Street Child Football World Cup_Twitter_YSUganda.jpg

Street Child World Cup celebrates homeless and refugee children

03:03
Doha's Kempinsky Hotel - all booked out for the World Cup

No room at the inns for World Cup fans

03:49
Soccer Strange Season

With 100 days to go, FIFA changes World Cup start date

Nasser Al-Khori says Qatar wants to show the world it is a progressive state in the Middle East

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Awer Mabil with a group of people and, inset, a celebrating in a Socceroos jersey

Awer Mabil used to make footballs from plastic bags. Now he's an Australian hero

A man fist-bumping a person as he walks through an airport terminal.

'People probably wrote us off': Socceroos open up on goalie switch, sudden-death penalty as they arrive home

A man with his hands in the air.

'Thank you Australia': Socceroo Awer Mabil dedicates sudden-death goal to the nation

Anthony Albanese wears a brown batik shirt, standing on a podium. In front of him is a mini Australian and Indonesian flag.

Morning Briefing: China condemns Australia, refugee intake plea, and the Socceroos defeat UAE

UAE v Australia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff

Australia moves closer to World Cup finals after playoff win over UAE

Ukraine football team

Ukraine played 'for those who fight and suffer' as playoff win moves team closer to World Cup

epaselect QATAR SOCCER FIFA CONGRESS 2022

Some Qatar hotels won't accept same-sex couples despite FIFA promises

SBS FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Your one-stop-shop for highlights, exclusive opinion, interviews, schedule information, fixtures, results and more from SBS' live and free coverage of every FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ match.

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ around SBS

05:57

Fozz explains how Socceroos can make it out of Group D

13:36
janosch-diggelmann-i8XiabUW3mw-unsplash.jpg

The development of a player through the semi-professional football field

03:56

I would love to see Kuol, Arzani at World Cup, says Fozz

00:59

Bash: I can’t see England going far in Qatar

05:04

Fozz, Bash predict top two in Groups A-D

53:14

FIFA World Cup Preview Show - Groups A-D

Awer Mabil celebrates a goal for the Socceroos

Mabil to make 'biggest wishes' come true in Qatar

17:22
Cassio vld.jpg

Idol and father of two football promises, Cassio leaves a legacy for the sport in Australia

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

Kicks off on November 21

SBS will be the exclusive free-to-air destination for Australian football fans. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch every match live and free.

SBS Census Explorer

How much do you really know about your community in Australia?

Learn more about where you live, the language you speak, and how the country is changing. Available in English, Arabic, Greek, Italian, Korean, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.

