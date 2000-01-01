Head of Entertainment, Events and Sport

Gooreng Gooreng

In recognition of the range of projects delivered across sport, lifestyle and entertainment programming on NITV, Adam Manovic was appointed as the Head of Entertainment, Events and Sport in 2020. Adam has been Managing Producer at NITV since 2018 and has been working at the channel since 2008. He will continue to lead NITV’s internal productions including Going Places with Ernie Dingo, events like NAIDOC, its sports offering including live events and football shows Yokayi Footy (AFL) and Over the Black Dot (rugby league), as well as oversee a growing number of activations covered and supported by NITV, while also managing marketing and creative for the channel.