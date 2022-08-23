Federal government won't block controversial Burrup plant

The federal government has refused to intervene in a highly controversial $4.3 billion fertiliser plant project in Western Australia, prompting outrage from some Traditional Custodians.





The proposed Perdaman fertiliser plant at Murujuga, or the Burrup Peninsula, has been the centre of controversy over fears that it could harm some of the world’s oldest rock art.

Plibersek 'spoke with Elders'

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek had been asked to use her ministerial powers under section 9 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection (ATSHIP) Act to put an emergency stay on the project, but declined to do so after a visit to the region last week.





“I did give significant thought to this, I visited the area last week, and I spoke to two of the people who asked me to make this decision,” Ms Plibersek told NITV News.





“I also spoke to the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation (MAC), which is the legally constituted and representative body for five Traditional Owner groups in the area, I spoke to the circle of Elders who the MAC rely on for cultural advice for the area, and I spoke to the women members of the circle of Elders separately about women’s business in the area.”





Ms Plibersek ultimately took the advice of the MAC representatives, who believe rock art at the site can be safely moved. The rock art at Murujuga is believed to be the oldest rock art in the world. Source: AFP

Decision 'very fast-tracked'

But the decision has triggered deep anger from others opposed to the project, among them Murujuga Traditional Custodian and Mardudhunera woman Raelene Cooper, who is also a spokeswoman for a separate group called Save Our Songlines.





“[I’m] extremely upset that this decision was made, and I feel it was very fast-tracked, four or five days later we get a decision,” she said.





“I believe the purpose of her visit was to make herself... and [the] government look good.”





WA Greens Senator Dorinda Cox, a Yamatji-Noongar woman, was scathing in her response to the news, saying works in the area could lead to another heritage incident as serious as Juukan Gorge.





“From a government who talks about wanting to have an ongoing relationship with First Nations people in this country, it is disappointing that they cannot protect this important rock art that tells a story, that is nearly 80,000 years old,” she said.





Perdaman Industries rejected the comparison with Rio Tinto's destruction of Juukan Gorge.





"The incident that you mention is not relevant to Perdaman," said a spokesperson in response to questioning from NITV News.





"Perdaman is thankful for the consistent support from the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation, the State government, and the Federal government."





The company said it will now move ahead with investors to finalise the financing details and begin the construction of the project. Mardudhunera woman Raelene Cooper spoke to the United Nations on halting the industrial development on the Burrup Peninsula in the Pilbara. Source: NITV The Point

Section 10 application to be determined

While the minister has ruled out using her powers under section 9 of the ATSHIPA Act to put a stay on the project, she is still considering another application under section 10.





“[That] is a much longer process, it's likely to take several months, and it looks at broader issues of protecting the area itself,” Ms Plibersek said.





“We’ll go through a very proper process there... I’m unable to comment, because I’m the decision maker under the law, I can’t give you opinions beforehand.”





Raelene Cooper said the fight to stop the project was far from over.





“Actions speak louder than words. Our minister has actioned this, she’s made a statement and we clearly aren’t relevant people, our First Nations people don’t get a voice,” she said.





“This just makes myself dig my heels in more, and we just keep the fight on...





"At the end of the day if you take away the rock art, and... when there’s no environment and there’s no air to breath, who do we hold accountable?” Woodsite development at Murujuga. Source: Save our Songlines