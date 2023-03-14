How did 'souvenirs' of Aboriginal Land end up in the Academy Awards' official gift bag?

The Indigenous Carbon Industry Network is seeking legal advice after their name and images were used by a company that was giving away Australian land in the Academy Awards gift pack.





Pieces of Australia, a company that offer small parcels of land on its 'Envirocoean Estate' in the Western Downs region of the state, included the name and materials of ICIN, an Indigenous conservation group, without ever contacting them.





The lands are home to a number of Aboriginal groups including the Barunggam.



"We had not heard of ‘Pieces of Australia’ and had no idea what the Oscars goodie bag was, until last Friday... We are a long way from Hollywood," ICIN CEO Anna Boustead told NITV.





She said several photos featuring Aboriginal ranger groups that are owned by member organisations of ICIN appeared to have been taken from their website and reproduced by Pieces of Australia, as well as written material, without permission.





They have since been removed.





"The very concept that ‘Pieces of Australia’ can be gifted to wealthy third parties without permission from Traditional Owners speaks to the pervasive notion of ‘Terra Nullius’" she said.





Founder Niels Chaneliere told The Guardian the intention was to give “land licence agreements as novel/symbolic gifts for people around the world to engage and participate positively in conservation efforts”.





NITV has contacted Pieces of Australia for comment.



Celebrities with a goodie bag were given a “licence” certificate and a “membership” book containing education from “a perspective from the Indigenous Australians” including land management practices, “spiritual connections” and “teachings”.





However, Ms Boustead said Pieces of Australia have not worked with the Indigenous groups which carry out this work.





"It is sad that the significant achievements of the Indigenous carbon projects and that the efforts of Indigenous people who work so hard to manage their country could be exploited in this way," Ms Boustead said.





NITV reached out to Queensland South Native Title Services for comment.



A satellite view of outback land that’s being offered by Pieces of Australia as a ‘symbolic souvenir’ in the 2023 Oscars gift bag. Photograph: Google Maps Nominees for the Oscars receive a gift bag worth around $191,000 AUD and includes a luxe getaway, a facelift and other expensive beauty procedures.





According to Pieces of Australia's terms and conditions, giving land away is meant to be a "novel/ symbolic souvenir", rather then land outright owned.





The language was painfully reminiscent of a colonial approach to land as a commodity.



