If you don't know about the Voice, find out. We'll be voting soon.

The phrase has been chucked in our letterboxes and sent to our phone numbers.





"If you don't know, vote no."





But is that a cop out?





Does it imply that you, as a voter, should remain blissfully ignorant and not join the conversation?





Why would you want this?





If you don't know, get to know!



Not caring about politics is a privilege. Voting no because you don't care enough to find out simply isn't good enough.





Whether you're swaying towards a yes or a no, an informed vote is your best bet.





When you look at the proposed change - it is three sentences. THREE!



Chapter IX Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples 129 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice





In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:





1: There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;





This means that the Voice will be enshrined in the constitution.





2: The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;



A representation is just a person or body giving advice in a formal way. This advice is heard by Parliament and the Executive. Parliament and the Executive have no obligation to accept these representations.





3: The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.





This places the responsibility on Parliament to make laws on how the Voice will look, what the Voice can do and who can be elected.





That's it.





When Australians are required to vote on the 14th of October, the ballot paper will read: "A proposed law to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"



Blak voices on the Voice to Parliament

The Voice affects the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





Isn’t that who non-Indigenous people should be listening to?





Listening is what will help you make an informed vote.





Some staunch Blak voices for a yes vote include Marcia Langton, Adam Briggs, Professor Megan Davis, Tanya Hosch, Rachel Perkins, Michael Long, Dr Anita Heiss and Rach McPhail.





Some staunch Blak voices for a no vote include Ruby Wharton, Professor Chelsea Watego, Professor Gary Foley, Jenetta Quinn-Bates, Guyala Bayles, Keiran Stewart-Assheton and Lynda June Coe.





All are staunch, all want the best for our people. But, like any group of people, there are internal disagreements and differing viewpoints.





It doesn't mean that one side is wrong and one side is right. It means that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have different understandings of issues based on our own experiences.



Debunking misinformation around the Voice

Let's clear up some misinformation around the Voice to Parliament.





There are already "Indigenous voices" in Parliament





While there are First Nations people in Parliament, their job is to represent their electorate, rather than solely the issues that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The purpose of the Voice to Parliament is to give advice on issues that affect mob.





Australians should have all the information before the vote, not after





On October 14th, Australians are deciding whether the principle of the Voice should be added to the constitution. Just like other Chapters of the Constitution, the details will be worked out later. However, there is lots of information out there about the Voice, including a report on what the Voice model may look like.



The Voice will give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples 'special treatment' and will divide the nation





The Voice is not a third chamber of government and does not give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples 'special rights'.





Only elected members of the House of Representatives and senators in the Senate can pass legislation. All Australians have the right to make representations to Parliament. The role of the Voice is to ADVISE the government on how they can address the systemic and structural disadvantage faced by mob.





No issue is beyond its scope





The Voice does not have the power to make laws or override the government. The Voice will have no right of veto, according to the prime minister.





The Voice will lead to lots of High Court challenges



