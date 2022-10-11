Northern Territory man who shot dead intruder pleads guilty to manslaughter

A machine operator who shot dead an Aboriginal man on his property has wept in the dock as details of the shooting were read out in court.





Kim Kellett was charged with murder after police found Christian George shot dead at Kellett’s property on the grounds of the Cutta Cutta Caves Nature Park, 30 kilometres south of Katherine, in March this year.





That charge was later downgraded to manslaughter, and today 38-year-old Kellett pleaded guilty in the Darwin Supreme court to the lesser charge.





Advertisement

His lawyer Jon Tippett KC said his client has been ‘devastated’ by the shooting.





“It was not his intention to kill another man,” Mr Tippett said.





“He was doing nothing more than protecting his family.”



Police guard the entrance to Mr Kellett's property on the day of the shooting.

George was agitated after receiving threats from partner

The court heard the deceased, 26-year-old Christian George, had been undergoing treatment at the Venndale Rehabilitation Centre around four kilometres from the Kellett’s home.





Senior Crown Prosecutor Marty Aust told the court Mr George had become agitated during that day after receiving threats from the mother of his child, who was living with their infant son in Katherine.





“His former partner has been struggling with postnatal depression and had communicated to the deceased via telephone that she was going to harm their baby sometime that night,” prosecution told the court.



READ MORE The surfing program teaching youth about culture and mental health

It was in the early hours of the next day that the Kellett family woke to find Mr George in their home. They screamed at him to leave and called the police.





Mr George left the home, but remained on the property.





Mr Aust told Judge John Burns it was in the minutes afterwards that the accused left his house carrying a large calibre .308 bolt action rifle.





“He walked approximately three metres to the corner of the concrete at the front entrance to his residence; heard a noise; shouldered the rifle; and fired a shot down the driveway in that direction,” Prosecutor Marty Aust told the court.





Police arrived within minutes of the shooting, and found Christian George shot dead with a single bullet wound to his chest.





Lawyers for the Defence told the court Mr Kellett had intended it as a warning shot, acting to protect his wife and children who were behind him inside the isolated home.





“It was a momentary decision that Mr Kellet concedes was reckless,” John Tippett QC told the court.





“[Kellett] extends his apology to the family of the deceased, he feels it dearly.”





It’s a case that has deeply divided the small community of Katherine.





A statement from Mr George’s family outlined their grief at his loss and the rising tensions and how they feel targeted in the small remote town.





The court heard tensions have also reached Darwin with Kim Kellett needing to be placed in protection to avoid reprisal attacks from the deceased’s family members in prison.



