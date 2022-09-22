Search ongoing for missing Aboriginal boy last seen in Coonamble

New South Wales Police are appealing to the public for assistance after 12-year-old boy Max Turnbull was reported missing.





Mr Turnbull was last seen getting on a bus in Coonamble in the New South Wales Central West on Sunday.





The bus was travelling to Dubbo. His family has not heard from him since.





Police say they are concerned for his welfare because of his age.





There has also been an unconfirmed sighting of Max at the Strathfield train station in Sydney, just before 9pm on Sunday night.





It's believed he may have travelled on an XPT train from Dubbo to Sydney.





Police say they have started inquiries to try and locate him and have asked anyone with information to come forward.



