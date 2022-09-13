Wiradjuri and Gunditjmara artist dies in Victorian prison

State authorities have confirmed a thirty-eight-year-old man died on Sunday at Loddon Prison at Castlemaine, about an hour and a half from Melbourne.





In a statement, Clinton Austin's family said he was a talented artist with a strong connection to his culture.





“Clinton was an artist, father, brother and son who had a big heart and a kind heart,” the statement said.





“Clinton was also close to and touched many people who were with him in prison and shared his artistic skills with them.”



The Gunditjmara and Wiradjuri man's family raised concerns about how much of his recent time in prison was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.





“Due to COVID, Clinton faced lockdowns, delays in the hearing of his parole, and wasn’t able to see his family face to face,” it said.





Mr Austin’s death will be investigated by the Coroner’s Court of Victoria, which will formally determine a cause of death.





The Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (VALS) confirmed they will support Mr Austin's family through the coronial process.





“We hope that the Coroner’s Court of Victoria will thoroughly investigate Clinton’s death and will be respectful towards and prioritise the voices of Clinton’s family...” said Nerita Waight, the chief executive of VALS.





“While we don’t yet know the circumstances of Clinton’s death, VALS has serious concerns about the quality of healthcare provided to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prisons in Victoria."



Corrections Victoria confirmed Mr Austin's death in a statement, and said it was providing support to his family "to ensure culturally appropriate notification and grieving processes are followed."





“The Aboriginal people in our care and staff are being supported, and a Smoking Ceremony at Loddon Prison is being arranged.”





The Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state government would take on board any recommendations from the coronial process.





“It would be for the Coroner and Corrections Victoria to conduct the appropriate inquiries," the premier said.





"If there are any learnings, obviously [we will] take those lessons,” he said.





“The death of any person in custody is of great concern to all of us.”





Corrections Victoria said the Aboriginal Justice Caucus has been advised, and it will work with both the Caucus and the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria.



