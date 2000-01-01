Jodan Perry

Head of Digital

Worimi and Wiradjuri

Jodan is a Worimi man with ties to the Wiradjuri people through his grandfather. In his role, he is responsible for managing all of NITV’s digital delivery including the NITV website, social media, and video output from SBS On Demand. He has a key role in driving the future direction of NITV’s strategy across digital platforms and growing audiences. He was previously Executive Producer for NITV News and Current Affairs and has worked as a Sports Reporter at ABC News and Channel 9 and was a Digital Producer at Sky News. He holds a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Newcastle.