Marissa McDowell

Head of Commissions

Wiradjuri

Marissa joined NITV in March, 2021 as Commissioning Editor, working on the development and delivery of diverse First Nations stories. She was appointed Head of Commissions for NITV in October 2022. Throughout her career, she has worked with First Nations communities telling their stories through documentary filmmaking, photography and writing. Her documentaries have been screened on SBS/NITV, her poetry published through USMOB Writing, and her photographs displayed at PhotoAcces and the Sydney Living Museum. She has a Master of Arts Screen Business and Leadership from the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) a Bachelor of Arts Honours from the University of Canberra (UC) and has completed her Graduate Certificate in Wiradjuri Language, Culture and Heritage at Charles Sturt University.