Peter Noble

General Manager of NITV

Girramay and Bandjin

Peter started his career in the visual arts as an assistant curator before moving into media. Working behind the camera and as an editor, he learned how to produce, write, and direct news, sport and entertainment programs. He was the Director of Brand, Creative & Production at The Walt Disney Company before joining SBS as the General Manager of NITV in 2021. He leads the teams that bring First Nations stories, perspectives, cultures, peoples and matters to life across NITV’s news, sport, entertainment and digital platforms. For Peter, this work has never been so important.